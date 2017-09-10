More Politics News

Reps. Moulton, Kennedy eye Democratic redistricting battle

The Associated Press

September 10, 2017 6:26 PM

BOSTON

Democratic U.S. Reps. Seth Moulton and Joe Kennedy are backing a Democratic effort to win key legislative races in targeted states with an eye toward the 2020 redistricting process.

The goal of the group Forward Majority is to strengthen the party's hand on the state level, which could help decide which party gains control in Congress.

Republicans currently control both the U.S. House and U.S. Senate.

Moulton said during the past decade Democrats have lost nearly 1,000 state legislative seats. He said the status quo isn't working and the party needs a new generation of leadership.

Kennedy said the group will help defend the party's ideals on the front lines.

The group hopes to flip 130 state house races and 60 state senate races during the 2018 and 2020 elections.

