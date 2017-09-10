More Politics News

Idaho revenues exceed forecasts in August

The Associated Press

September 10, 2017 5:35 PM

BOISE, Idaho

Idaho officials say the state's tax revenues for August came in 1.6 percent higher, or $4.1 million more, than originally projected.

According to the Idaho Division of Financial Management on Friday, the state's August revenues also came in 5.2 percent higher than last August.

While individual income tax revenues fell short, sales tax collections grew twice as much as expected in August. Officials had anticipated a 4.1 percent growth, but actually saw 8.3 percent.

Overall, the general fund up 8.2 percent than this time last year. Idaho is two months into its fiscal year for 2017-2018.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Take a look at the Trump properties in Hurricane Irma's path 0:47

Take a look at the Trump properties in Hurricane Irma's path
Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’ 0:34

Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’

View More Video