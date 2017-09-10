More Politics News

More than 500 attend Iowa police officer's funeral

The Associated Press

September 10, 2017 3:29 PM

BELLEVUE, Iowa

The funeral for an Iowa police officer attracted more than 500 people, including roughly 200 law enforcement officials.

The Dubuque Telegraph-Herald reports that the funeral for 40-year-old Anamosa police officer Mitchell Kelchen was held Saturday. He died Sept. 2 after a crash that also seriously injured his wife.

Co-workers and family remembered Kelchen as a great guy who could be depended on.

Tina Kelchen says Mitch could cheer up anyone and always brought out the best in here. The couple had four children they raised together in Bellevue, Iowa.

Mitch Kelchen also worked for police departments in Bellevue, Sabula, Cascade and Dyersville before joining the Anamosa department.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Take a look at the Trump properties in Hurricane Irma's path 0:47

Take a look at the Trump properties in Hurricane Irma's path
Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’ 0:34

Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’

View More Video