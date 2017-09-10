Mexico's top diplomat to visit immigrant-friendly California

FILE - In this May 18, 2017 file photo, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, right, listens as Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray speaks at the State Department in Washington. Mexico's top diplomat will make a two-day visit to immigrant-friendly California as relations between his country and the U.S. government have strained over President Donald Trump's border wall and immigration and trade proposals. Videgaray is expected to meet with Gov. Jerry Brown and state legislative leaders in California's capital Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, before heading to Los Angeles Tuesday. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo