A man watches a TV news program on a public screen showing an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un while reporting North Korea's possible nuclear test in Tokyo Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. South Korea's military said Sunday that North Korea is believed to have conducted its sixth nuclear test after it detected a strong earthquake, hours after Pyongyang claimed that its leader has inspected a hydrogen bomb meant for a new intercontinental ballistic missile. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo
McCain to North Korea: Aggression will lead to 'extinction'

The Associated Press

September 10, 2017 2:43 PM

WASHINGTON

Sen. John McCain says the U.S. needs to step up actions against North Korea and send a message to leader Kim Jong Un that aggressive acts will lead to his country's destruction.

The Senate Armed Services chairman spoke on CNN's "State of the Union." McCain says Kim needs to know that "if he acts in an aggressive fashion, the price will be extinction."

The Arizona senator says the U.S. should provide missile defense in South Korea and continue working with China "to put the brakes on Kim Jong Un" and his efforts to develop nuclear weapons.

McCain stressed a need to strengthen ties with allies Japan and South Korea.

