NYPD looking for woman in subway slapping

The Associated Press

September 10, 2017 2:22 PM

NEW YORK

The New York Police Department says a 70-year-old woman riding the subway ended up getting slapped in the face twice by another woman who then fled the train.

Authorities say the victim was traveling northbound on a 6 train shortly before 2:30 p.m. Friday when another woman boarded at sat next to her. Police say the second woman's elbows repeatedly came into contact with the victim, who moved to another seat.

A dispute followed, with the second woman slapping the 70-year-old and then leaving the train. The 70-year-old woman told authorities at the next station and was treated for pain and swelling to her face and head.

Authorities are looking for the suspect.

Videos

