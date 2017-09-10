NYPD looking for woman in subway slapping

The New York Police Department says a 70-year-old woman riding the subway ended up getting slapped in the face twice by another woman who then fled the train.
Authorities say the victim was traveling northbound on a 6 train shortly before 2:30 p.m. Friday when another woman boarded at sat next to her. Police say the second woman's elbows repeatedly came into contact with the victim, who moved to another seat.
A dispute followed, with the second woman slapping the 70-year-old and then leaving the train. The 70-year-old woman told authorities at the next station and was treated for pain and swelling to her face and head.
Authorities are looking for the suspect.
