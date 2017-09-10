More Politics News

Lawmakers to hear bill creating midlevel dental practitioner

The Associated Press

September 10, 2017 2:20 PM

BOSTON

Proposals that would allow for a new category of dental practitioners in Massachusetts are going before a legislative committee on Beacon Hill.

Known as dental therapists, they could perform common procedures that are now done only by dentists, such as filling cavities and pulling teeth.

Under legislation proposed by Senate Majority Leader Harriet Chandler, a Worcester Democrat, dental therapists could work in community settings such as schools and nursing homes. She says it would address gaps in access to oral care for low-income and elderly people.

A more restrictive bill filed by an organization representing Massachusetts dentists would limit dental therapists to serving Medicaid patients, or residents of communities with a documented shortage of dentists.

The Legislature's Public Health Committee will hear testimony on the measures during a Tuesday hearing.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Take a look at the Trump properties in Hurricane Irma's path 0:47

Take a look at the Trump properties in Hurricane Irma's path
Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’ 0:34

Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’

View More Video