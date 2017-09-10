Fairbanks City Council to discuss contaminated water stipend

An ordinance will be introduced in Fairbanks that would provide a water bill stipend for residents with contaminated water.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2wQmJas ) the ordinance, which will be introduced Monday at a City Council meeting, would appropriate $100,000 toward a stipend to help affected families pay their water bills.
A Fairbanks well had been contaminated with a dangerous amount of perfluorinated compounds, affecting the water at a couple dozen properties.
Since the contamination, the city has provided clean water at no cost, and this summer work crews began to connect the residences to the city's water system. The work is expected to be complete by the month's end.
Fairbanks resident John Mancuso asked Fairbanks to waive his water bill when his home was connected to the water utility.
