N Carolina opening shelters for out-of-state Irma evacuees

North Carolina is playing host to evacuees trying to escape the path of Hurricane Irma through Florida and Georgia.
State officials said a fifth shelter is opening Sunday in Greensboro to accommodate people and their pets coming to North Carolina and finding hotel rooms full.
Other shelters near interstate highways opened Saturday in Dallas, Hendersonville, Smithfield and Huntersville. The state transportation department is using roadside electronic message boards to direct evacuees to the shelters.
