St. Louis clergy warn of unrest if ex-cop is acquitted

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2017 file photo, activists gather outside the St. Louis courthouse where former police officer Jason Stockley's murder trial was heard. The mayor of St. Louis says the city is "on edge" as it awaits a verdict in the first-degree murder trial of former police officer Stockley, in part because of a troubled history of justice in the region and nationwide. It isn't clear when Judge Timothy Wilson will issue a verdict. Activists have threatened civil disobedience if Stockley, who is white, is acquitted in the 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith, who was black. Jim Salter,File AP Photo