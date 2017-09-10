More Politics News

Alaska seniors look to revive sales tax issue

The Associated Press

September 10, 2017 1:07 PM

JUNEAU, Alaska

A group of seniors called Juneau Seniors Supporting Seniors registered as a special interest group with the Alaska Public Offices Commission, looking to make a difference in the upcoming Oct. 3 election.

The Juneau Empire reports (http://bit.ly/2wQBxWz ) group treasurer Ron Somerville says the aim of the group is to get the City and Borough of Juneau Assembly to restore full senior sales tax exemptions, as restrictions on the sales tax have been in effect for two years.

The group's stated purpose is "to influence the 2017 Juneau Municipal Election concerning Assembly seats and ballot initiatives."

As a result of a 2015 ordinance, the only items that are tax exempt for seniors are "essential items," such as food, electricity and heating fuel.

