No one has applied for $815,000 Arkansas environmental grant

The Associated Press

September 10, 2017 12:40 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

Administrators of Arkansas' most populous county say no one has applied for an $815,000 grant from a federal environmental program that helped developers revitalize downtown Little Rock's Main Street.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Brownfields Revolving Loan Fund distributes money to government agencies to assess and clean up properties where hazardous substances may be present.

About 10 years ago, more than $1 million in brownfields program money helped clean up buildings that became major staples of Little Rock's Main Street program. But Josh Fout, Pulaski County's brownfields administrator, says no one has applied for the new grant money.

Last year, the EPA announced $55.2 million in brownfields grants to 131 communities, with Pulaski County receiving the highest award of $820,000. The county has spent only $5,000.

