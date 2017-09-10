Lake Region State College updates security measures

Lake Region State College has created a campus police force as part of an initiative started in 2013 to improve safety and security.
Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs Lloyd Halvorson is a licensed peace officer in the state of North Dakota, the Devils Lake Journal reported. He is one of four licensed peace officers on staff who now comprise the new police force for the college campus.
Halvorson said the force isn't on campus to actively police but to protect the community as first responders.
College officials also have taken other security measures, including utilizing an email, phone and text notification system to alert faculty, staff and students of an emergency on campus. Cameras and lighting on campus also have been added and upgraded.
Classroom and office door knobs have also been replaced to enable them to be locked from the inside. Faculty and staff previously had to open the door, enter the hallway and use a key to lock the door.
Glass walls in the Student Services Department and the Campus Day Care also were eliminated for better security.
Consultants from the Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate Training Institute trained all faculty and staff, and a formal behavioral intervention team was established to provide intervention when students, faculty or staff demonstrate behavior that could indicate they may pose a danger to themselves or others.
This new police force isn't intended to take the place of the Devils Lake Police Department, which will continue to provide all patrol and investigative services. The department also will retain jurisdiction for all situations once they are on site.
