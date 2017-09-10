More Politics News

Warrant issued for Brazil executive who implicated president

The Associated Press

September 10, 2017 11:43 AM

SAO PAULO

A Brazilian Supreme Court justice has ordered the arrest of the former chairman of the world's largest meatpacker whose testimony implicated the president in corruption.

Joesley Batista has avoided prosecution under a plea bargain deal in which he described how meatpacking giant JBS had bribed dozens of politicians, including President Michel Temer. Temer denies wrongdoing, and Congress has voted that he will not stand trial on the bribery charge while in office.

But Brazil's chief prosecutor Rodrigo Janot said last week that he is investigating whether Batista and other cooperating witnesses omitted some information from their testimony. Janot said the deals could be revoked if they hadn't told the whole truth.

The court released the justice's decision on Sunday. A representative for Batista says he intends to turn himself in.

