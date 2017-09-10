Arkansas 1 of 2 states without plan for water degradation

Arkansas is one of just two states that have yet to implement a plan to protect the state's most important waters from degrading.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Arkansas has not adopted an "anti-degradation" plan, a major provision of the federal Clean Water Act's water quality standards to stop rivers and lakes from deteriorating.
Deterioration can occur in many forms, such as when a body of water has too much dirt or when nutrients like phosphorus or nitrogen build up and form algae.
Environmental advocates say the anti-degradation provision protects the nation's scenic waterways. But businesses say implementation of the provision won't change water quality much but will require companies and utilities to pay more for engineering studies on cleaner waste technology and disposal methods when applying for discharge permits.
