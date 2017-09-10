More Politics News

Trump nominates US attorneys for western, central N Carolina

The Associated Press

September 10, 2017 10:53 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

The district attorney for North Carolina's largest county and a utility company lawyer are in line to become the top federal prosecutors for the western two-thirds of the state.

President Donald Trump says he plans to nominate Mecklenburg County District Attorney Andrew Murray as the next U.S. attorney for western North Carolina, which includes much of the Charlotte region and points west. The president also picked Matthew Martin on Friday for the same post in central North Carolina, including Durham, Greensboro and Winston-Salem. Martin is associate general counsel for Duke Energy Corp.

Both must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. North Carolina Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis recommended them for the jobs.

Trump in July picked former federal prosecutor Bobby Higdon as U.S. attorney for eastern North Carolina.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Take a look at the Trump properties in Hurricane Irma's path 0:47

Take a look at the Trump properties in Hurricane Irma's path
Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’ 0:34

Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’

View More Video