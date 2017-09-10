Trump nominates US attorneys for western, central N Carolina

The district attorney for North Carolina's largest county and a utility company lawyer are in line to become the top federal prosecutors for the western two-thirds of the state.
President Donald Trump says he plans to nominate Mecklenburg County District Attorney Andrew Murray as the next U.S. attorney for western North Carolina, which includes much of the Charlotte region and points west. The president also picked Matthew Martin on Friday for the same post in central North Carolina, including Durham, Greensboro and Winston-Salem. Martin is associate general counsel for Duke Energy Corp.
Both must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. North Carolina Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis recommended them for the jobs.
Trump in July picked former federal prosecutor Bobby Higdon as U.S. attorney for eastern North Carolina.
