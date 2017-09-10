Feds, Texas offer choices for students homeless after Harvey

In this Sept. 6, 2017 photo, Tori Texada, 25, Chloe, 7, in right, Maddison, 6, and Paisley, 1, pose for photo outside of the shelter at a convention center in Houston. The single-mother of five, including three who are school-aged, said she wanted to get her kids back to their neighborhood school but that she hadn't yet been in touch with Houston district officials. State and federal law provides education assistance for homeless children. But it comes with hurdles _ information, access and funding _ that will be exacerbated and widespread in Houston and elsewhere after Harvey. Brian Melley AP Photo