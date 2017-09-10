More Politics News

Groups get grants to fight sexual assault, domestic violence

The Associated Press

September 10, 2017 8:15 AM

PORTLAND, Maine

Two Maine organizations will receive a total of more than $230,000 to combat sexual assault and domestic violence.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King say the money is going to the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault and the Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence. Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault will receive the larger grant of more than $145,000.

The senators say the grants will increase access to resources for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence. The grant is from the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Violence Against Women.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Take a look at the Trump properties in Hurricane Irma's path 0:47

Take a look at the Trump properties in Hurricane Irma's path
Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’ 0:34

Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’

View More Video