In this photo released by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Saudi King Salman, right, receives the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at Al-Salam Palace in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday Sept. 10, 2017. Saudi Press Agency via AP)
Russian envoy visits Saudi Arabia for Syria, Gulf talks

The Associated Press

September 10, 2017 7:54 AM

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia

The Saudi king and Russia's foreign minister have met in Saudi Arabia ahead of a possible visit by the monarch to Russia next month.

Saudi Arabia's state news agency says King Salman and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Sunday discussed the war in Syria and an Arab diplomatic crisis with Qatar.

Saudi Arabia supports Sunni rebels fighting the Syrian government, which is backed by Russia and Shiite-ruled Iran.

Lavrov is scheduled to visit Jordan next, after last month meeting leaders in Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Over the weekend, Saudi Arabia's crown prince and Qatar's ruling emir spoke for the first time since a diplomatic crisis erupted in June, but the call only led to further public squabbling.

