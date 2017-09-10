More Politics News

Suicide bomber hits central Somalia town, kills 4

The Associated Press

September 10, 2017 7:29 AM

MOGADISHU, Somalia

A Somali police officer says a suicide bomber blew himself up near a government office in a central Somali town Sunday, killing at least four people.

Col. Sabrie Ahmed said the bomber apparently intended to enter the regional administration's headquarters in Beledweyne, the provincial capital of Hiran province, but instead detonated an explosive belt strapped around his waist in a teashop outside the offices.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. However, Somalia's Islamic extremist insurgents, al-Shabab, often carry out such attacks.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Take a look at the Trump properties in Hurricane Irma's path 0:47

Take a look at the Trump properties in Hurricane Irma's path
Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’ 0:34

Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’

View More Video