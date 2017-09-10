German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, welcomes Israeli President Reuven Rivlin for a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, welcomes Israeli President Reuven Rivlin for a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. Markus Schreiber AP Photo
Germany's Merkel points to Iran talks as model for NKorea

The Associated Press

September 10, 2017 5:19 AM

BERLIN

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is pointing to the negotiations that led to Iran curtailing its nuclear program as a possible model for tackling the crisis over North Korea's nuclear and missile tests.

Merkel stressed in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper published Sunday that a diplomatic solution is the only viable way to resolve the crisis. She added, "If our participation in talks is wanted, I will say yes immediately."

The five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council and Germany conducted long-running talks with Iran that led to a 2015 deal for international sanctions to be lifted in exchange for Tehran curbing its nuclear activities.

Merkel said: "I could also imagine such a format to settle the North Korea conflict."

