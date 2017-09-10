More Politics News

Police: Motorcyclist killed after slamming into car

The Associated Press

September 10, 2017 12:12 AM

CINCINNATI

Police in Cincinnati say a 62-year-old man was fatally injured when his motorcycle struck the rear of a car.

Authorities say 37-year-old Kate Bordner had slowed her car because of roadway debris that stopped other traffic. A motorcycle operated by Charles Hill then struck the rear of her vehicle. It happened about 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

Hill, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from his motorcycle. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police say Bordner was wearing a seat belt and wasn't hurt.

An investigation is continuing.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Take a look at the Trump properties in Hurricane Irma's path 0:47

Take a look at the Trump properties in Hurricane Irma's path
Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’ 0:34

Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’

View More Video