Police: Motorcyclist killed after slamming into car

Police in Cincinnati say a 62-year-old man was fatally injured when his motorcycle struck the rear of a car.
Authorities say 37-year-old Kate Bordner had slowed her car because of roadway debris that stopped other traffic. A motorcycle operated by Charles Hill then struck the rear of her vehicle. It happened about 12:45 p.m. Saturday.
Hill, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from his motorcycle. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police say Bordner was wearing a seat belt and wasn't hurt.
An investigation is continuing.
