Arizona official: Voucher referendum going on 2018 ballot

Arizona Secretary of State Michele Reagan confirms that a referendum challenge to Arizona's new universal school voucher program will be submitted to voters in 2018 unless blocked by court or legislative action.
Reagan says program opponents collected enough voter signatures to place the referendum before voters. That means the Legislature's expansion of the voucher program at the urging of Gov. Doug Ducey is on hold pending the public vote.
Reagan says the referendum will be labeled Proposition 305 on the November 2018 ballot.
Her official announcement Friday follows earlier word that results of petition signature checks by Maricopa County officials put the voucher opponents' referendum over the top.
A lawsuit challenging the referendum drive is pending in court. Lawmakers also could repeal and replace the expansion to short-circuit the referendum.
Comments