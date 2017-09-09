Officer: Thought colleague was dead after 2015 shooting

A Pennsylvania police officer has testified that he believed his colleague was dead when he found him slumped over in his patrol car after a shooting almost two years ago.
The Beaver County Times (http://bit.ly/2gTVEg9 ) reports that the testimony by Baden Sgt. David Alvarez came as trial opened for 29-year-old Earl Hollins of Aliquippa.
Hollins is charged in Beaver County with crimes including attempted homicide and aggravated assault in the October 2015 shooting of Harmony Township Officer Alan Loskoch, whose bulletproof vest saved his life.
Alvarez said Thursday he found the victim's unmarked patrol car in a ditch and the officer "slumped over" the center console with bullet holes in the car.
Defense attorney Dennis DiMartini said prosecutors have "no physical evidence" connecting his client to the shooting.
Comments