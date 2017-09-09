More Politics News

Illinois governor embarks on mission trip to Japan and China

The Associated Press

September 09, 2017 2:32 PM

CHICAGO

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has departed an eight-day visit to Japan and China for his administration's first international trade mission.

In a statement, Rauner's office says the first-term Republican governor left from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Saturday. The delegation includes several business and local leaders.

Rauner says he plans to work on attracting foreign job creators to the state and to help Illinois businesses enhance competitiveness.

He is scheduled to attend the Midwest-USA Japan Conference. Then he's scheduled to continue to China, where he will have meetings with government officials.

Rauner's trip will last until Sept. 17.

