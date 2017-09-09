More Politics News

US Air Force aircraft sent to Arkansas ahead of Irma

The Associated Press

September 09, 2017 1:59 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Ark.

U.S. Air Force aircraft and personnel from Florida have arrived in Arkansas as Hurricane Irma threatens the East Coast.

Little Rock Air Force Base says in a news release Saturday that 400 personnel from Hurlburt Field in Florida with aircraft that include the U-28A, CV-22 Ospreys and the MC-130H Combat Talon II will be housed at the base until the weather threat ends.

The Category 4 hurricane battered much of Cuba Saturday as it continued on a path toward Florida.

The Air Force is also relocating other aircraft that's in the potential path of the hurricane to reduce the chance of it being damaged.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Take a look at the Trump properties in Hurricane Irma's path 0:47

Take a look at the Trump properties in Hurricane Irma's path
Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’ 0:34

Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’

View More Video