Tank failures in Harvey reveal vulnerabilities in storm

FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017 file photo, large storage tanks situated in retention ponds are surrounded by rainwater left behind by Tropical Storm Harvey at ExxonMobil's refinery in Baytown, Texas. Companies have reported that roughly two dozen storage tanks holding crude oil, gasoline and other fuels collapsed or otherwise failed during Harvey, spilling a combined 140,000 gallons of fuel, according to an Associated Press analysis of state and federal accident databases. Federal rules require companies to be prepared for spills, but don't require them to take any specific measures to secure the massive fuel storage tanks at refineries and oil production sites that are prone to float and break during floods. The Dallas Morning News via AP, file Tom Fox