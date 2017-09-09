F-16s departing Utah's Hill AFB for Holloman in New Mexico

Hill Air Force Base is saying goodbye to F-16 Fighting Falcons that have made their home at the base near Ogden, Utah, for over nearly four decades.
Two F-16 training squadrons are moving from Hill to Holloman Air Force Base in southern New Mexico to make room at Hill for new F-35s.
Hill personnel held a ceremony Friday at the base to bid farewell to the F-16s, which first arrived at Hill in 1979.
Officials say the Ogden Air Logistics Complex will continue to perform support for the Air Force's F-16 fleet as needed.
Hill currently has the Air Force's only fully operational F-35 wing.
Comments