Officer cleared in shooting that wounded stolen car driver

Authorities say a police officer was justified in shooting the driver of a stolen car who nearly injured another officer.
Hudson County prosecutors say the January 2016 shooting occurred in Jersey City.
The driver, Lamont Robinson was shot twice and seriously injured. But he has since recovered from his wounds.
Authorities say the officers — working in plainclothes and in an unmarked car — tried to stop the vehicle. They say Robinson fled the scene but crashed into a parked vehicle a short time later.
One officer reached into the car to arrest Robinson. But authorities say Robinson put the stolen car into reverse, struck the officers' car and began driving forward.
The other officer fired six shots because he feared his partner would be pinned between the two vehicles.
