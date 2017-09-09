Marines to practice humanitarian aid exercises in Yuma

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 16, 2015, file photo, a U.S. Marine Corps UH-1 assault support helicopter lifts off low over the trees at Kiwanis Park during a Weapons and Tactics Instructor

WTI) course, non-combatant evacuation exercise near Yuma, Ariz. The Marine Corps is conducting a tactical training course next Oct. 2017, in Yuma that will involve military helicopters buzzing at low altitudes in the city and troops learning how to conduct raids and even land helicopters on tennis courts.