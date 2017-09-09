Marines to practice humanitarian aid exercises in Yuma

The Marine Corps is conducting a tactical training course next month in Yuma that will involve military helicopters buzzing at low altitudes in the city and troops learning how to conduct raids and even land helicopters on tennis courts.
Major Andrew Baxter, who is an exercise coordinator, says the "realistic and tactical" training held on Oct. 13 will prepare the Marines for future real-world scenarios.
The Yuma Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2wOCUVA ) the Marines will conduct humanitarian aid exercises on the ground and in the air that the public is encouraged to witness. The Marines will practice landing at Kiwanis Park, Trinity Christian School, Crane and Centennial middle schools and the Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Marine Corps Air Station Yuma commanding officer Col. David Suggs says the training exercises are crucial in building up and mentoring aviators.
