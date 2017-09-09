FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2014 file photo, Vice President Raul Sendic waves to supporters during a victory rally in Montevideo, Uruguay. Sendic resigned Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, amid corruption allegations.
Uruguay VP resigns amid allegations of credit-card graft

The Associated Press

September 09, 2017 1:19 PM

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay

Uruguay's vice president has resigned amid allegations of corruption stemming from his tenure as head of state oil company ANCAP.

Raul Sendic announced his departure Saturday, after a tribunal of his political party determined he may have engaged in "unacceptable use of public funds" and accused him of lying in his defense.

The allegations surfaced in June, when the weekly publication Busqueda reported that between 2010 and 2013, Sendic used corporate credit cards to make purchases at jewelry, electronics, furniture and other stores apparently unrelated to his official business. Two journalists later published a book showing copies of the credit card statements.

Sendic was unable to explain the purchases to the tribunal other than to say they seemed "strange."

The case is also being studied by a public anti-graft entity.

