Iowa to fly flags at half-staff on Monday for Patriot Day

The Associated Press

September 09, 2017

DES MOINES, Iowa

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags at state facilities flown at half-staff to honor Patriot Day.

Flags are to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Monday at the Iowa Capitol building and on flag displays in the Capitol complex. Flags also will be at half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time.

Patriot Day is observed as the National Day of Service and Remembrance every Sept. 11 in memory of those who died in the 2001 terrorist attacks.

