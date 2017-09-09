AG: DOT violated state law by refusing road signs request

The attorney general's office has found that Rhode Island transportation officials violated the state's open-records law by refusing to provide the cost, location and source of funding for road and bridge repair signs to a resident who requested the information.
The Providence Journal reports that the ruling issued this week gave the state Department of Transportation 10 days to respond to Portsmouth resident John Vitkevich in a manner that complies with state law.
Vitkevich had asked for the information in writing. The DOT provided Vitkevich a list of current locations in December but said "there are no documents to provide" regarding the account to which the agency charged the cost of the "RhodeWorks" signs. Vitkevich then appealed to the attorney general.
The DOT didn't immediately respond to a request seeking comment Saturday.
