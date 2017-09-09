Bardstown Bourbon Co. planning expansion

One of Kentucky's newest bourbon producers is already planning a distillery expansion as the company looks to double production capacity to up to 100,000 barrels a year.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that the Bardstown Bourbon Co. recently received approval from the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority for an additional $400,000 in tax incentives for the $18 million expansion.
The company says the expansion will take the company's annual distilling capacity from 3 million to 6 million proof gallons.
The expansion also will let Bardstown Bourbon Co. grow its collaborative distilling program, which produces custom-made whiskey for other craft labels.
The company plans to install a second 36-inch custom still, another cooker and up to 16 additional fermenters. Two more 22,500-barrel warehouses also will be built this year, doubling aging capacity.
