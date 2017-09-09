Bedford cop placed on unpaid leave pending investigation

A Bedford police officer was placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal investigation by Indiana State Police.
The Bloomington Herald-Times reports that patrolman Eddie Allen is suspected of mishandling of evidence and possibly stealing cash.
Bedford Police Chief Dennis Parsley told members of the Bedford Board of Works and Safety that he was contacted last week by ISP and told that it was investigating Allen.
Parsley said on Thursday that the department opened its own internal investigation of Allen, who has been an officer since 2010.
Parsley says that ISP had a video recording of Allen to back up the allegations.
