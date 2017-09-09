Rail Runner eyes service cuts amid mandated safety upgrades

FILE - This Aug. 13, 2014 file photo shows a Rail Runner Express locomotive at the depot in Santa Fe, N.M. Expensive federal safety standards may force New Mexico to cut service levels for the state's commuter rail line, state officials said. The Rail Runner is facing a short deadline and an estimated $50 million cost to implement a state-of-the-art train safety system called Positive Train Control. Barry Massey, File AP Photo