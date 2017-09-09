N Carolina governor: Irma could bring flooding, landslides

Gov. Roy Cooper says officials are prepared for potential flooding and landslides in western North Carolina early next week.
Cooper says that while Hurricane Irma is projected to travel west of the state, it will still bring heavy rains and wind, particularly in the mountains and along the border with South Carolina. And he says the coast will have dangerous surf and rip currents for the next several days.
The governor says "we're continuing to take preparation for this storm seriously, and we're asking families and businesses across the state to do the same."
He says National Guardsmen will begin setting up Sunday in Greensboro, Charlotte and Asheville to support various storm response activities, including debris removal.
Comments