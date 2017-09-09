More Politics News

N Carolina governor: Irma could bring flooding, landslides

The Associated Press

September 09, 2017 12:25 PM

RALEIGH, N.C.

Gov. Roy Cooper says officials are prepared for potential flooding and landslides in western North Carolina early next week.

Cooper says that while Hurricane Irma is projected to travel west of the state, it will still bring heavy rains and wind, particularly in the mountains and along the border with South Carolina. And he says the coast will have dangerous surf and rip currents for the next several days.

The governor says "we're continuing to take preparation for this storm seriously, and we're asking families and businesses across the state to do the same."

He says National Guardsmen will begin setting up Sunday in Greensboro, Charlotte and Asheville to support various storm response activities, including debris removal.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Take a look at the Trump properties in Hurricane Irma's path 0:47

Take a look at the Trump properties in Hurricane Irma's path
Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’ 0:34

Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’

View More Video