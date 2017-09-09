Police: Officer wounds teen during robbery investigation

Phoenix police say an officer shot and wounded an armed teenager during a sting that was part of an investigation into armed robberies of people making person-to-person sales arranged via website.
Sgt. Mercedes Fortune says the shooting occurred Friday night as officers posed as customers and that the wounded man was turned over to police after being treated at a hospital.
Fortune says a 19-year-old suspect was taken into custody right away but that the 17-year-old was shot after he ignored commands to drop a handgun and approached nearby homes.
Fortune says a gun was found next to the wounded 17-year-old when he was taken into custody and that a second gun was found along a path where the 17-year-old and other had run.
No identities were released.
