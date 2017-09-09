Female governor candidates abound in Ohio, but can one win?

FILE – This combination of file photos shows Ohio's four announced female candidates campaigning to succeed Republican Gov. John Kasich including then-Ohio state Rep. Connie Pillich, top left, a Democrat, on Oct. 7, 2014, in Cincinnati; Ohio Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor, top right, a Republican, on July 7, 2017, in Cleveland; Dayton, Ohio, Mayor Nan Whaley, bottom left, a Democrat, on April 1, 2015, in Dayton, Ohio; and then-U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton, bottom right, a Democrat, on Oct. 18, 2012, in Parma, Ohio. Half of the candidates to succeed Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich are women, but their chances of victory are looking far less than 50-50.
FILE – This combination of file photos shows Ohio's four announced female candidates campaigning to succeed Republican Gov. John Kasich including then-Ohio state Rep. Connie Pillich, top left, a Democrat, on Oct. 7, 2014, in Cincinnati; Ohio Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor, top right, a Republican, on July 7, 2017, in Cleveland; Dayton, Ohio, Mayor Nan Whaley, bottom left, a Democrat, on April 1, 2015, in Dayton, Ohio; and then-U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton, bottom right, a Democrat, on Oct. 18, 2012, in Parma, Ohio. Half of the candidates to succeed Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich are women, but their chances of victory are looking far less than 50-50. AP Photos, File)
FILE – This combination of file photos shows Ohio's four announced female candidates campaigning to succeed Republican Gov. John Kasich including then-Ohio state Rep. Connie Pillich, top left, a Democrat, on Oct. 7, 2014, in Cincinnati; Ohio Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor, top right, a Republican, on July 7, 2017, in Cleveland; Dayton, Ohio, Mayor Nan Whaley, bottom left, a Democrat, on April 1, 2015, in Dayton, Ohio; and then-U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton, bottom right, a Democrat, on Oct. 18, 2012, in Parma, Ohio. Half of the candidates to succeed Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich are women, but their chances of victory are looking far less than 50-50. AP Photos, File)

More Politics News

Female governor candidates abound in Ohio, but can one win?

By JULIE CARR SMYTH Associated Press

September 09, 2017 12:15 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Half of the candidates for governor in Ohio are women, but their chances of victory are looking far less than 50-50.

During Labor Day weekend, two seemingly more electable Democratic men drew attention away from three women seeking the party's nomination: former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and former state Rep. Connie Pillich.

Then on Tuesday, Republicans' lone female candidate, Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor, held a debate by herself. Two leading male contenders declined to participate.

Experts disagree over how influential gender is in the race for Ohio's top office a year after Hillary Clinton became the first female major-party presidential nominee.

But with men dominating front-runner predictions on both sides, female candidates' backers are working harder than ever to get their messages across.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Take a look at the Trump properties in Hurricane Irma's path 0:47

Take a look at the Trump properties in Hurricane Irma's path
Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’ 0:34

Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’

View More Video