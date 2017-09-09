More Politics News

Alaska Native tribes' sovereign immunity upheld in ruling

The Associated Press

September 09, 2017 11:58 AM

JUNEAU, Alaska

The Alaska Supreme Court has upheld Alaska Native tribes' sovereign immunity from state courts in a recently released decision.

KTOO-FM reports (http://bit.ly/2f9ZldM ) the tribes' rights were challenged during a legal dispute between two tribal governments out of Juneau. The Douglas Indian Association filed a lawsuit seeking about $1 million of unspent federal transportation funds it claimed it was entitled to from a tribal consortium it was a part of for seven years.

A judge rejected the lawsuit because the parties named in the suit had sovereignty immunity as part of their federally recognized tribal status. The association filed an appeal arguing that the state's standard was separate from federal rules, but the Alaska Supreme Court's Friday ruling reaffirmed the tribes' sovereign immunity.

