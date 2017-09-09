New Moscow park brings 'wilderness' to the city center

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin visit the Zaryadye Park in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. With a visit from President Putin, Moscow has inaugurated an innovative 32-acre

13-hectare) Zaryadye Park that mimics features of Russia's landscape on land where a notoriously unsightly hotel once sprawled, coming as part of observances commemorating Moscow's 870th anniversary.