Review launched of sheriff's posse groups in metro Phoenix

FILE - In this April 3, 2014, file photo, then Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio speaks as a volunteer pose looks on during a news conference in Sun City, Ariz. A committee of community leaders appointed by Arpaio's successor, Sheriff Paul Penzone, said Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, that it has launched a review of the posse groups, which are lauded for saving taxpayers money but were criticized for serving as one of Arpaio's political tools. Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo