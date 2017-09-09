Memphis police shooting leaves suspect critically wounded

Memphis police say a suspect was shot and critically wounded by a police officer who was responding to a report of threats being made at a business.
Media reports say the shooting occurred Friday evening in a shopping center in the Tennessee city.
Memphis police Lt. Karen Rudolph says officers responded to a complaint that several men were armed and threatening customers at a store.
Rudolph says the officers detained one suspect, but three others fled on foot. The lieutenant says as the officers pursued, one of the suspects turned and pointed a handgun at them. Rudolph says an officer fired and hit the suspect, and the man was transported in critical condition to a hospital. The officer was not injured, and the other two suspects remain at large.
