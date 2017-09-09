FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017, file photo, a car is submerged on a freeway flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey, near downtown Houston, Texas. Harvey dropped a year’s worth of rain onto the Houston metro area. Flooded roads and neighborhoods left cars submerged and, in most cases, impossible to salvage.
Texas Governor Abbott delivers Houston millions in FEMA aid

The Associated Press

September 09, 2017 11:39 AM

HOUSTON

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has handed out more than $135 million in advances from the federal government to the city of Houston and surrounding Harris County.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Abbott presented the FEMA funds at a news conference Friday, saying that the state "has a need for speed."

Abbott says that the funds represent a "new model" of quick delivery of federal money to local authorities. Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp is overseeing the state's Harvey recovery efforts and says that the state government's role is to "clear the path" by easing regulations.

President Donald Trump signed a bill Friday to implement a $15.3 billion disaster aid package in the aftermath of Harvey that also extends America's borrowing authority and funds the government through Dec. 8.

