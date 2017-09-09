Providence extends collection drive for Texas communities

Providence has extended its collection drive to support Texas communities damaged by Hurricane Harvey.
Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza says all donations should be dropped off by Monday.
Elorza says officials from Texas have stressed the immediate need for toiletries, cleaning supplies and diapers.
The city is accepting donations of disposable diapers, baby formula, new cleaning supplies, new toiletries, non-perishable food and new clothing and blankets.
Donations can be dropped off at Providence City Hall on Dorrance Street, Room 101, for the mayor's Center for City Services. The office is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Donations are also accepted at the Providence Public Safety Complex on Washington Street. It's open 24 hours a day.
The city plans to join in regional efforts to transport the supplies to the Houston area.
Comments