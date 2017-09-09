More Politics News

NY Army National Guard battalion, company get new leaders

The Associated Press

September 09, 2017 9:22 AM

RONKONKOMA, N.Y.

Two New York Army National Guard units have new leaders after ceremonies in suburban New York City.

The changes of command are happening Saturday morning.

Lt. Col. Jason Lefton is taking charge of the 3rd Battalion, 142nd Assault Helicopter Regiment, at a ceremony at MacArthur Airport. It's in Ronkonkoma (rahn-KAHN'-koh-mah), on Long Island.

The battalion flies UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters and has elements at both MacArthur and Albany International Airport.

Lefton is an Iraq War veteran who lives in Niskayuna (nihs-kay-OOH'-nah), near Schenectady. He succeeds Lt. Col. Kevin Ferreira.

Capt. Angelo Rosa assumed command of Charlie Company of the 101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion. It's based in Yonkers, in Westchester County.

Rosa lives in the Bronx.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Take a look at the Trump properties in Hurricane Irma's path 0:47

Take a look at the Trump properties in Hurricane Irma's path
Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’ 0:34

Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’

View More Video