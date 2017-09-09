More Politics News

Amnesty chief visits her jailed Turkey director in prison

The Associated Press

September 09, 2017 8:55 AM

ISTANBUL

The secretary general of Amnesty International has visited the rights group's jailed Turkey director and called for her release, along with seven other activists being held in pre-trial detention for allegedly aiding a terror group.

Salil Shetty told reporters Saturday outside a prison on the outskirts of Istanbul that Amnesty's Idil Eser was doing well. She added that "the real issue is why she is currently imprisoned when they were not doing anything illegal."

Police raided a hotel on the island of Buyukada in July and detained 10 activists during a workshop on digital security. Eight people, including German Peter Steudtner and Swede Ali Gharavi, were arrested. Two were released pending trial.

Shetty says "these people are in prison only for their human rights work and should immediately be released."

