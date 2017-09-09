Oral histories: New Orleans civil rights leaders, activists

A new oral history project is looking at the civil rights era in New Orleans, including boycotted shopping districts and a restaurant that provided a meeting place for black and white activists.
The Historic New Orleans Collection has begun interviewing leaders and activists who participated in the civil rights movement from 1950 through 1976, and will create a set of lesson plans using the oral histories it gathers.
The National Park Service provided $23,000 to gather 30 to 50 hours of oral histories about 11 locations, organizations and events including the city's first major civil rights campaign — a boycott of white-owned stores that sold to African-Americans but wouldn't hire them as clerks or cashiers.
Comments