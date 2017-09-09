FILE - In this April 6, 2017 file photo, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the Women in the World Summit in New York. In a candid and pointed new book, Clinton relives her stunning defeat to Donald Trump, admitting to personal mistakes and defending campaign strategy even as her return to the stage refocuses attention on a race Democrats still can't believe they lost.
In book, Clinton admits mistakes, casts blame for 2016 loss

By JONATHAN LEMIRE and BILL BARROW Associated Press

September 09, 2017 12:16 AM

NEW YORK

Hillary Clinton is admitting to more than one mistake in her losing campaign for president. And she's also passing around plenty of blame on others as she revisits the defeat in a new book.

Clinton calls her use of a private email server while at the State Department "dumb." She says her comment about putting coal miners out of business is the mistake she regrets the most. She also calls her paid speeches to Wall Street banks bad "optics."

Contributing to her loss, in Clinton's view, are Russian hackers, accusations by then-FBI Director James Comey, and a primary battle with Bernie Sanders.

Clinton also concludes that some of the opposition to her was party because she's a woman.

The book, titled "What Happened," goes on sale Tuesday.

