Barrels identified by stickers as IDW, or "investigation derived waste," full of soil and water sit in a field designated by the EPA as an intensely polluted Superfund site called Anodyne North Miami Beach on Sept. 6, 2017. At least five of the most flood-prone Superfund sites located in South Florida are in various stages of cleanup. Strong winds and driving rains from Irma could damage years of cleanup work completed at the sites and spread contamination, endangering public health by spreading the contamination. contamination. EPA spokeswoman Liz Bowman said the barrels were low-risk to human health and said an EPA contractor will remove them before Hurricane Irma hits Florida. Jason Dearen AP Photo

AP Exclusive: Flooding threatens toxic sites as Irma nears

By MICHAEL BIESECKER and JASON DEAREN Associated Press

September 09, 2017 12:12 AM

MIAMI

The Environmental Protection Agency says dozens of its staff are working to help secure some of the most contaminated toxic waste sites as Hurricane Irma bears down on Florida.

That includes evacuating personnel, securing equipment and safeguarding hazardous materials.

The Associated Press surveyed six of the 54 Superfund sites in Florida this week, all around Miami in low-lying, flood-prone areas. AP's journalists found minor issues, such as three unsecured, steel drums in a grassy field containing contaminated soil and water.

EPA says they are low-risk to human health and its contractor will remove them prior to Irma's arrival.

EPA has been highlighting its response to the risk of flooded Superfund sites over the last week after AP first reported that seven Superfund sites around Houston flooded after Harvey.

