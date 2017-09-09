AP Exclusive: Flooding threatens toxic sites as Irma nears

Barrels identified by stickers as IDW, or "investigation derived waste," full of soil and water sit in a field designated by the EPA as an intensely polluted Superfund site called Anodyne North Miami Beach on Sept. 6, 2017. At least five of the most flood-prone Superfund sites located in South Florida are in various stages of cleanup. Strong winds and driving rains from Irma could damage years of cleanup work completed at the sites and spread contamination, endangering public health by spreading the contamination. contamination. EPA spokeswoman Liz Bowman said the barrels were low-risk to human health and said an EPA contractor will remove them before Hurricane Irma hits Florida. Jason Dearen AP Photo